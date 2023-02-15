Media ignores Pulitzer-winning investigative journalist report that Biden admin behind Nord stream 2 Pipeline explosion

OAN Newsroom
3:22 PM PT – Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Last September, The Nord Stream 2 pipeline blew up. Questions about who did it quickly arose. The Biden Administration pointed fingers at Russia, while Russia pointed fingers at the U.S. Recently, Pulitzer-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, came out with a report saying the Biden Administration blew it up. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, about Hersh’s latest reporting.