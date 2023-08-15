Maui Death Toll Hits 99, Owner of Maui Brewing Co. Urges Federal Aid Amidst Relief Efforts

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:11 PM – Tuesday, August 15, 2023
The death toll in Maui rises to at least 99 with hundreds still missing. The fatalities are expected to increase. The owner of Maui brewing Company – Garrett Marrero joins OAN’s Alicia Summers from Maui. While his brewing company still stand, he is still missing two of his employees and has been helping with relief efforts for the past week. He emphasizes the lack of federal leadership and the financial needs of the people of Maui.
