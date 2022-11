OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Friday, November 11, 2022

Record-high inflation has been a hot-button issue leading up to the midterms.

Since the midterms are behind us, many are watching to see how this will affect the economy.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Chief Market Strategist for First Franklin Financial Services, Brett Ewing, to discuss the impact and the latest inflation numbers.