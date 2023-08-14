Local Business Owner Mobilizes Support For Maui Wildfire Victims In Wake Of Historic Tragedy

OAN’s Alicia Summers

1:25 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

The death toll in the Maui wildfires has reached 96 and is expected to increase further.

This marks the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

Meanwhile, President Biden declined to comment on the death toll as he relaxed on the beach near his vacation home in Delaware last Sunday.

Matthew Robb, a Maui business owner, has been present since the outset, contributing to relief efforts. He is the co-owner of the Dirty Monkey, a bar and restaurant formerly situated on Front St. in Lahaina.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to aid the staff of the Dirty Monkey who lost everything.

This approach ensures that your contribution directly supports the affected staff rather than large corporations, providing transparency.

All donated funds, 100%, directly benefit the compassionate and hospitable Dirty Monkey staff.

Advertisement