Lawmakers Wrestling With The Implications Of Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner Devon Archer’s Testimony To Congress

OAN’s Alicia Summers

5:31 PM – Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and reportedly said that Hunter used his father’s influence to sell “the brand.”

Chairman James Comer stated that “the brand” is Joe Biden, and archer told lawmakers that Biden was put on speaker phone with Hunter’s business partners over 20 times. This reportedly raises doubts about President Biden’s claims of “never speaking to his son about his foreign business affairs.”

Individual rights attorney, David Pivtorak, is here now with the legal takeaways.

