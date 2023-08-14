L.A.: Video Captures Mob Of Criminals Robbing Nordstrom

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
2:29 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023
Shocking video captured a mob of robbers inside a very popular mall in Los Angeles. According to police, its believed up to 30 suspects were involved, and got away with $60-$100,000 dollars in merchandise. It’s an all too familiar scene across the state of California and many residents are fed up. One America’s Stella Escobedo caught up with former L.A. County Supervisor candidate and outraged citizen, Kevin Dolton, who recently packed up and left the state.
Advertisement