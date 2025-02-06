Key Advocate At The White House Speaks On Trump’s Reversal Of Title IX Changes

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:11 PM – Thursday, February 6, 2025
Kim Hermann, Executive Director of the Southeastern Legal Foundation and a leading Title IX attorney, joins Alicia Summers to discuss her experience at the White House following President Trump’s reversal of Biden’s Title IX changes, which aimed to keep men out of women’s sports. She breaks down the implications of Trump’s executive order defining sex as male and female, explaining its potential impact on women’s sports and the legal battles ahead. Hermann also addresses concerns about whether this decision is permanent or could be reversed by a future Democrat administration and explores how the issue of men competing in women’s sports could lead to broader legal debates, particularly regarding the definitions of sex and First Amendment rights.