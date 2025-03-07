Jobs Report Reflects Swamp Drain, Tariff Debate Heats Up

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:13 PM – Friday, March 7, 2025
Voters put President Trump in office to, in part, cut government waste and drain the swamp, and today’s jobs report may be reflecting that. Unemployment ticked up from 4% to 4.1%, partly due to DOGE’s federal job cuts, but U.S. employers still added 151,000 jobs – below forecasts but solid. Trump also touted that, for the first time in 15 months, job gains for native-born Americans exceeded those for foreign-born workers. Meanwhile, the ongoing tariff debate has people confused, but Trump insists it’s about stopping unfair trade deals and cracking down on deadly drugs. With fentanyl now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, is short-term economic pain worth long-term national security and stability? Patrick Mueller, RFC and president of Bella Advisors, Joins Alicia Summers us now to break it all down.