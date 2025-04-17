Jobless Claims Drop, Trump Vs. Powell On Tariffs And Economic Growth

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:01 PM – Thursday, April 17, 2025
Weekly jobless claims have dropped by 9,000 to 215,000, signaling fewer Americans are filing for unemployment, indicating a stable labor market. The data also shows no major impact from recent federal government layoffs. Despite this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned of a potential economic downturn due to ongoing tariff uncertainties. Meanwhile, inflation is cooling, with grocery and energy prices dropping. While President Trump argues that the U.S. is benefiting from tariffs, Powell cautions that tariffs could push inflation back up and hinder economic growth. Ed Siddell, CEO of EGSI Financial joins Alicia Summers to break it down.