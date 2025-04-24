Job Market Holds Strong, Markets Rally, But Trump’s Economic Approval Takes a Hit – Is It Media-Driven Fear?

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:00 PM – Thursday, May 24, 2025

Jobless claims just dropped—proof the labor market is still holding the line. Yes, 222,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, a slight uptick that matched expectations. But the four-week average actually ticked down, and continuing claims fell by 37,000. Translation? People are still getting hired, and the labor market isn’t cracking—yet. Markets rallied again today, but big questions remain: inflation, tariffs, interest rates, and investor nerves.

Non-partisan CFP Tony Drake joins Alicia Summers to make sense of it all. The market is rallying, but Trump’s economic approval has dropped to 38%, and 58% of Americans disapprove of his tariffs, according to new polls. In fact, 12 states are suing to block them. Meanwhile, union workers across the country praise the tariffs, claiming they’re a win for bringing jobs home, and Trump touts them as a revenue driver, pulling in $2 billion a day. So what does this all mean for the average American moving forward?

