OAN’s Jessamyn Dodd

6:00 PM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Santa Ana School District is facing a lawsuit over a violation of the Brown Act. The lawsuit alleges the school hid anti-Semitic content from the public during course approval. One America’s Jessamyn Dodd reports.

