Jeff Clark: Gen. John Kelly flouts federal records law to get Trump

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
4:32 PM – Wednesday, July 12, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe interviewed Jeff Clark, the litigation director for the Washington-based Center for Renewing America, about his contention that President Donald Trump’s second chief of staff retired Marine Gen. John Kelly may have violated the Presidential Records Act by retaining his personal notes from meetings with Trump. The New York Times reported that Kelly referred to his notes when he testified that Trump inquired about a possible IRS investigation into anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok and his DOJ lawyer accomplice Lisa Page.
