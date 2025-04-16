Iran Kills And Mutilates American Hostage; Daughter Urges President Trump To Act

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
6:02 AM – Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Gazelle Sharmahd just returned from Germany, where her father’s body was sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Jimmy Sharmahd, a German-American, was kidnapped by the regime in 2020 during a layover in Dubai. In 2023, he was sentenced to death, and in October of 2024, he was executed. One America’s Stella Escobedo, spoke to Gazelle about the brutality of her father’s murder and hopes the Trump Administration can intervene and help bring her father back home to California.