Insights from Financial Expert on the New Inflation Number and the Ongoing Debt Ceiling Stalemate

OAN Alicia Summers
3:04 PM – Wednesday, May 10, 2023
The consumer price index report for April is out, showing that inflation is up 4.9% from a year ago. The data indicates a slight drop from March’s annual inflation rate of 5%, which marks the lowest level since April 2021. On a monthly basis, inflation jumped 0.4% from March to April. Meanwhile, the U.S. is getting closer and closer to defaulting on its debt, and we just heard the President blaming Republicans for it. David Wright, President & owner of Wright Financial Group, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.
Advertisement