Inflation holds as Trump scores trade wins

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:21 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Guess what didn’t happen after President Trump slapped tariffs on foreign goods? A spike in inflation. Despite the fear-fueled headlines, inflation actually came in lower that economists’ expectations—edging up just 0.1% in May, now sitting at 2.4% annually. Joining Alicia Summers live from the New York Stock Exchange is David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group. He’s been calling the CPI a “CP-Lie,” pointing out that while gas, energy, and eggs are cheaper, Americans are still getting squeezed on rent, insurance, and interest rates. David also weighs in on when the Fed will finally cut rates, what we really gained in Trump’s new China deal negotiations, and why he says the “Big Beautiful Bill” is exactly what working families need right now.