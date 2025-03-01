Inflation Cools, But Trump-Zelenskyy Exchange Heats Up at the White House

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
6:50 AM – Saturday, March 1, 2025
Inflation is easing. The Fed’s key inflation gauge, Core PCE—measuring consumer spending minus volatile food and gas prices—just hit a seven-month low at 2.6%. Meanwhile, President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy did not sign the anticipated rare earth mineral deal, following a heated White House exchange where Trump called Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and “not ready for peace.” The deal was expected to help offset the billions sent to Ukraine. Joining Alicia Summers with his take—David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group.