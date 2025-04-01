Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act Carves-Out Daycares, Sparking Outrage

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:28 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

There is a heated debate in Idaho over the Medical Freedom Act,  a bill designed to ensure no adult or child can be excluded from work, public venues or daily life based on their medical choices,  even by private businesses. However,  a last-minute carve-out for daycares has sparked outrage, with advocates like Leslie Manookian, Health Freedom Defense Fund president,  warning it could set a dangerous precedent for eroding existing vaccine exemptions for children. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Manookian.

