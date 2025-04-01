Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act Carves-Out Daycares, Sparking Outrage

OAN Staff Stella Escobedo
2:28 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025
There is a heated debate in Idaho over the Medical Freedom Act, a bill designed to ensure no adult or child can be excluded from work, public venues or daily life based on their medical choices, even by private businesses. However, a last-minute carve-out for daycares has sparked outrage, with advocates like Leslie Manookian, Health Freedom Defense Fund president, warning it could set a dangerous precedent for eroding existing vaccine exemptions for children. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Manookian.