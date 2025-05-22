House passes Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’—historic tax cuts on the line

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:34 PM – Friday, May 22, 2025
The House just passed what Trump is calling his “Big Beautiful Bill,” promising the largest tax cut in American history for working families. It extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts—set to expire—and without it, everyday Americans would see their taxes go up. Meanwhile, the job market is holding strong, with new unemployment claims dropping again. So, what does this all mean for your wallet and the broader economy? Dale Smothers, President and CEO of RDS Wealth Management joins Alicia Summers to discuss.