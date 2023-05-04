Hollywood writers ‘strike exposes progressives’ hypocrisy

OAN Stella Escobedo
3:24 PM – Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Hollywood industry has become increasingly progressive saying they stand up for the rights of those who they deem oppressed or disadvantaged. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America is on strike, with studio workers saying they are overworked and underpaid. But do Hollywood executives care about their own staff, despite making tens of millions of dollars from films and tv shows? One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with LA GOP spokesperson and actress Roxanne Beckford Hoge about Hollywood’s hypocrisy.
