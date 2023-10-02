Heritage Foundation Sues SPLC. Did Government Go After Moms For Liberty?

OAN’s Stella Escobedo

2:10 PM – Monday, October 2, 2023

The Heritage Foundation is suing the Biden Administration on behalf of Moms for Liberty. The lawsuit demands the DOJ, Homeland Security, HHS, and FBI hand over all records concerning their communication with the Southern Poverty Law Center about Moms For Liberty.

The SPLC also recently released a heat map which listed Moms for Liberty as an extremist group, alongside the KKK. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, regarding the lawsuit and what it entails.

Advertisement