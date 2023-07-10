GA. Mayor Arrested on Burglary, Trespassing Charges

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley
5:16 PM – Monday, July 10, 2023
The mayor of a city in Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for trespassing over the weekend. Mayor Khalid Kamau of the City of South Fulton also faces a first-degree burglary charge after he trespassed on private property at a lake house on Saturday morning. Kamau was later released on an $11,000 bond and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time he’s been subject to a negative spotlight. One America’s Taylor Tinsley has more on his arrest.
