FOX, Tucker Carlson part ways

11:10 AM – Monday , April 24, 2023

Fox News and prime-time host Tucker Carlson are parting ways. Fox News released a statement today not giving specifics on the split, but thanking Carlson for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Carlson was one of the most popular hosts at the network, with his show out-pacing rivals at MSNBC and CNN. This shakeup comes just days after Fox settled with Dominion, agreeing to pay nearly $800 million to avoid a trial. The move is effective immediately, with Fox saying Carlson’s last show was the one that aired on Friday, April 21st.

One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson, to meet for negotiations to become a part of the team.



