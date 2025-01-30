Former Special Ops Military Pilot Weighs in on Deadly Midair Crash in D.C.

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:08 PM – Thursday, January 30, 2025
Crews are searching the Potomac for remains after a midair collision killed all 67 aboard a military helicopter and passenger plane. Former special ops pilot Glenn Ignazio joins Alicia Summers to explain what he heard on the Air traffic control audio. The NTSB has not determined a cause. Concerns were raised amid FAA staffing issues after controllers were fired over vaccine mandates. Reports say the controller on duty was handling two jobs during the crash. Meanwhile, Trump has ended DEI hiring at the FAA in favor of merit-based recruitment.