Former FBI director James Comey indicted on federal charges

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice. The indictment stems from his 2020 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he allegedly lied under oath about authorizing leaks during the Trump–Russia investigation.

Comey responded in a video declaring his innocence and calling for a trial. Republicans hailed the indictment as a step toward accountability, with President Trump celebrating the news on Truth Social. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that the case proves no one is above the law. If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison.



To watch more like this, head over to OAN Live where you can download the OAN Live app to gain access to all our exclusive full-length content.

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!