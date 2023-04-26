Florida House Speaker Touts Pro-life, Pro-gun Rights, Anti-drag Show Wins

OAN Newsroom
10:35 AM – Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Florida Has The Third-largest Population In The Country, Right Behind California And Texas, And So Much Of What Happens In The Sunshine State Is A Blueprint For The Rest Of The Country. Our National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe Sat With Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-19) About The Current Legislative Session And The New Laws Banning Abortion After Six Weeks, Allowing Constitutional Carry Of Firearms and Protecting Children From Drag Shows And Gender Mutilation.