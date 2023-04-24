Firefighters battling massive warehouse fire in Philadelphia

OAN Newsroom

1:45 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

Firefighters in Philadelphia are battling a massive warehouse fire. The blaze broke out at a trucking company early this morning and quickly grew to a four-alarm fire. Aerial footage shows thick plumes of black smoke rising above the facility as firefighters attempt to contain the flames at least one person was taken to the hospital but officials have not released their condition authorities have announced a shelter-in-place order for people who live near the blaze. There is no word yet on how the fire may have started. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.