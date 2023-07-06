Federal judge blocks Biden team’s social media censorship program

OAN’s Neil W. McCabe
4:10 PM – Thursday, July 6, 2023
National Political Correspondent Neil W. McCabe presents a deep dive into Louisiana federal Judge Terry Doughty’s July 4th preliminary injunction against the Biden administration, naming more than 40 specific officials and more than 12 federal agencies, working to suppress free speech on social media. The judge also forbids the Biden administration from interacting with speech suppression advocates, such as The Virality Project, which he called out for labeling media outlets, such as One America News, as spreaders of misinformation.
