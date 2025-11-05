FBI arrests 2 in Harvard medical school explosion case

Authorities in Massachusetts say two young men have been taken into federal custody in connection with an overnight explosion inside a locker at a Harvard Medical School research building. Investigators say surveillance video showed the suspects lighting fireworks, accessing the roof, and fleeing the scene before a fire alarm went off.

No one was hurt and damage was limited, but officials called it a selfish and dangerous act that could have caused injuries if the building had been occupied. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pair now face a conspiracy charge that can carry up to five years in prison. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

