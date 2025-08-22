Exclusive: Benjamin Netanyahu On Gaza War, Hamas Hostages And U.S. Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits with OAN’s Stella Escobedo and speaks out on the Gaza war, Hamas hostages, propaganda, and the role of U.S. support under President Donald Trump. He also addresses rising antisemitism, media bias, and the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.

This in-depth conversation offers rare insight into Israel’s fight for security and the global implications of the conflict.



