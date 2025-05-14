Elites Railroaded Tory Lanez? New Evidence in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction Sparks Pardon Push

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:23 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2024

Despite the absence of Tory Lanez’s DNA or fingerprints on the firearm, and questions surrounding missing bullet fragments, the rapper—whose legal name is Daystar Peterson—was convicted in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez has consistently maintained his innocence. Recently, new claims and witness testimony have emerged that appear to challenge parts of Megan Thee Stallion’s account and support the defense’s version of events. The developments come as Lanez recovers in a hospital after being stabbed in a California prison.

Criminal justice reform advocate Diana London, known for her role in passing the First Step Act, has publicly criticized how the case was handled. She alleges that the charges were politically motivated and influenced by media pressure.

London is now calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to consider a pardon and authorize an independent review of the case.

