Education Dept. Declares June “Title IX Month” — A Bold Constitutional Course Correction

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:30 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025
The U.S. Department of Education has officially declared June as “Title IX Month,” but this isn’t a celebration of Biden-era gender policies. It’s a bold constitutional course correction aimed at restoring fairness in women’s sports. At the forefront of this legal push is Kim Hermann, powerhouse attorney and Executive Director of the Southeastern Legal Foundation, who has been leading the charge to protect women’s rights and safeguard constitutional integrity. She joins Alicia Summers to break down why this announcement is more than symbolic—and what it means for women and the future of gender policy in America.