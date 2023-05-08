Economist Discusses State of Economy and Market Predictions

OAN Stephanie Myers
5:50 PM – Monday, May 8, 2023
The latest jobs report for April shows U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs last month. However, there are many other factors impacting the economy: interest rate hikes, the fall of three banks over the past two months, and debt ceiling negotiations. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with senior research faculty for the American Institute for Economic Research and former Chief Economist for the Senate’s Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Dr. Thomas Hogan, on the issues.
