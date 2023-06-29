Economic Highs and Dissatisfaction: Bidenomics Under Scrutiny

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:03 PM – Thursday, June 29, 202

The latest GDP data released today shows that the economy experienced higher-than-expected growth, reaching 2% in the first quarter.

The President continues to promote his ‘Bidenomics’ and mentions that inflation has come down from its record-breaking high about a year ago, but it remains high.

Unfortunately, average wage growth is not keeping up with inflation.

On the positive side, consumer confidence is increasing.

However, recent polls reveal dissatisfaction with the President’s handling of the economy. According to the latest AP Center for Public Affairs Research poll, only 34% of Americans approve of Biden’s economic management.

David Wright, President and Owner of Wright Financial Group joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.

Advertisement