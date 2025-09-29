Des Moines Iowa superintendent arrested by ICE and faces deportation back to Guyana

The Des Moines Public Schools Board has removed Superintendent Dr. Ian Andre Roberts from its website following his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Officials say Roberts, originally from Guyana, overstayed a visa dating back to 1999, faced weapons charges in 2020, and had an active deportation order in 2024.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners confirmed Roberts was licensed in July 2023, but new information revealed he had been evading arrest. He is now detained in an Iowa county jail pending immigration proceedings and could face deportation.

Board Chair Jackie Norris called the news devastating, asking for empathy as the situation unfolds. Roberts had been praised for his work in the district, advocating for students and staff, and introducing new educational concepts.



