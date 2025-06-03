Dems spend $20M to reconnect with young men they alienated

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:48 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025
The Democrat Party is shelling out $20 million on a new initiative called the “SAM Project” — Speaking with American Men — in a desperate attempt to reconnect with young men after losing their support in the 2024 election. But instead of using that money to secure the border, support veterans, or protect women’s sports, they’re funding research on how to talk to the very demographic they’ve spent years labeling as toxic. Joining Alicia Summers to discuss is Dr. Alex McFarland — youth, religion, and culture expert and host of The Alex McFarland Show — who actually listens to young men instead of lecturing them. For more on his speaker series and camps, visit AlexMcFarland.com.