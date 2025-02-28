‘Defund PBS & NPR’ Campaign Hits Capitol Hill

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
7:30 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025
The Media Research Center has launched a “Defund PBS & NPR” campaign, rolling out mobile billboards around Capitol Hill to push the message that taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund what they call left-wing propaganda. With thousands of media options available today, they argue there’s no reason for the government to bankroll NPR and PBS. Even Elon Musk has criticized taxpayer-funded media as wasteful spending. Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of MRC NewsBusters joins Alicia Summers. Supporter can join the movement and sign a petition at DefundPBSNPR.org.