Crisis Unfolds As Migrants Surge Across U.S., Elon Musk To Visit Eagle Pass

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:00 PM – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

El Paso’s mayor has declared a crisis due to the arrival of more than 2,000 migrants each day. Eagle Pass, Texas, is also grappling with an unprecedented influx of migrants from around the world. Resources are strained, and shelters are overwhelmed. Similar situations are being observed in cities from California to New York to Chicago as they contend with a surge of asylum seekers. Elon Musk announced today that he will visit Eagle Pass later this week. The area has been severely impacted, with reports indicating that over 7,500 migrants have flooded into the small town in just two days. Bianca Gracia, President of Latinos for Trump, is set to join OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the situation.

