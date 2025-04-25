Consumer Confidence Drops, But Apple to Shift Production to India and China Tariff Cuts Amid Trade Tensions

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:35 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025
Consumer confidence dropped in April, reaching its lowest point since the summer of ‘Biden-flation’ in 2022, reflecting Americans’ growing unease with the economy. This could be due to the pain of change, stock market jitters, high interest rates, and fears of inflation returning due to trade tensions. As global trade issues are addressed, Trump warned there’d be pain, but also suggested some relief may be on the way. The Financial Times reports Apple could start assembling all U.S.-bound iPhones in India instead of China as soon as next year, a shift driven by Trump’s trade deals and a blow to China. Additionally, China reportedly quietly slashed tariffs on some U.S.-made semiconductors, which could help stabilize electronics prices and ease trade tensions. Meanwhile, Trump claims there have been talks with China, but Beijing denies it.