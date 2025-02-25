Confronting Economic Realities: Consumer Confidence, Homeownership Challenges, and Trump’s Budget Agenda

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:04 PM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025
With consumer confidence experiencing its largest monthly decline since 2021, inflation continuing to erode real wages, and homeownership increasingly out of reach for young buyers, he argues it’s time to return to the basics: focusing on the economy, the American Dream, and curbing Washington’s reckless spending. We’ll also discuss tariffs and the House’s budget resolution package. Joining Alicia Summers is Ted Thatcher, President of Bright Lake Wealth Management. He’ll provide insights on the recent drop in consumer confidence, the challenges young Americans face in the housing market with mortgage rates still hovering around 6-7%, and whether there is a realistic path to making homeownership attainable again. Additionally, he’ll share his thoughts on the President’s tariff-heavy policies, especially as Trump plans to lift the pause on the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada next week. Finally, we’ll delve into the House’s budget resolution, which could pave the way for Trump’s reconciliation agenda.