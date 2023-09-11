Communists Demand ‘Revolution’ At California School Board Meeting

OAN’s Sam Valk

1:55 PM – Monday, September 11, 2023

Orange Unified School District holds a vote on a parental notification rule, which would require the district to notify parents if their child takes on a new gender identity. However, some radical leftist activists thought they could derail the rulemaking process through a communist revolution. One America’s Sam Valk looked into the meeting to see what occurred.

