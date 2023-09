OAN’s John Hines

4:50 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer tells One America News House Speaker McCarthy’s decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry will enhance his committee’s ability to pursue its investigation into alleged Biden corruption. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

