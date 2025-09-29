Chinese Communist Party flag to be flown in Philadelphia by Mayor Cherelle Parker during ceremony

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is facing criticism over plans to raise the Chinese Communist Party flag during an upcoming city ceremony. The move, tied to a Diversity Day initiative, has drawn backlash from lawmakers and citizens who argue it undermines the city’s legacy as the birthplace of American independence.

House Select Committee on China Chairman John Mulliner has urged the mayor to cancel the event, stressing that the CCP flag does not represent American values. Opponents say this highlights growing concerns about Chinese influence in U.S. cities, while supporters frame it as a gesture of inclusion.

The debate continues as Philadelphia residents and national leaders weigh in on whether the CCP flag should ever be flown at an official event.



