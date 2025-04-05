China Strikes Back, Jobs Surge: Will Trump’s Bold Tariffs Pay Off?

OAN’s Alicia Summers
10:56 AM – Saturday, April 5, 2025
Markets dropped again today following Trump’s tariff announcement earlier this week. As predicted yesterday, China retaliated with a 34% tariff on U.S. goods. Meanwhile, a stronger-than-expected jobs report showed 228,000 jobs were added in March, with notable gains in construction, transportation, and warehousing. The White House credits the growth to the president’s push to bring jobs back to America, a key promise made during his campaign. While the left and their media focus on potential price hikes due to tariffs, they’re ignoring three important points. First, companies are committing trillions of dollars to U.S. investments, in part thanks to these tariffs, which will boost American manufacturing and create jobs. Second, buying American-made products supports local businesses and reduces dependence on countries like China, which poses both economic and military threats to the U.S. Third, the left justified economic pain during COVID lockdowns for the “greater good,” but now they’re calling similar economic pain from tariffs a crisis. Let’s not forget about the national debt – over $36 trillion – which threatens critical programs like Social Security and Medicare. Now that something’s being done to strengthen America, they’re pushing back. Let’s bring in David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group joins Alicia Summers to discuss.