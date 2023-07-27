California School Board President Alleged Death Threats After Passing Transgender Notification Policy

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:13 PM – Thursday, July 27, 2023
A California school board president says she is facing several threats over a recent policy decision aimed at empowering parents. Chino Valley Unified approved the transgender notification policy in a 4-1 vote last week at a heated school board meeting. It’s a win for parental rights, but Sonja Shaw says the district received a call threatening her life the morning after the vote. Sonja Shaw, Chino Valley School Board President joins OAN’s Alicia Summers for more on her experience.
