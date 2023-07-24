California Mother’s Lawsuit Highlights School Secrecy On Gender Transition, Sparks Nationwide Debate

OAN’s Alicia Summers

2:23 PM – Monday, July 24, 2023

A federal court dismissed a California mother’s case against her child’s school district after she sued Chico Unified for allegedly quickly socially transitioning her 11-year-old daughter to a male, but kept her in the dark about it. The mother, Aurora Regino, says the secrecy harmed her daughter, who identifies as a girl again and is in counseling for depression and anxiety. Aurora’s family experience is not isolated; the secrecy is happening in schools across the country, but some schools are fighting back. Last week, the Chino school board voted to pass a parental notification policy to prevent schools from keeping their child’s gender transition a secret from parents. Aurora Regino’s attorney, Eric Sell, Associate Counsel at The Center for American Liberty, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss his client’s appeal.

