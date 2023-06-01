California lawmakers to honor controversial Trans-Nuns group amidst criticism

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:24 PM PT – Thursday, June 1, 2023
California lawmakers are preparing to honor a member of the trans-nuns group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which has been at the center of controversy following an incident involving the Los Angeles Dodgers. The group has been criticized for its anti-Catholic views and for mocking Christian beliefs, such as giving Jesus a pole dance on the cross, with a motto that reads “go and sin some more.” Nonetheless, the California State Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus has announced plans to honor one of the group’s members. Mark Trammell, Executive Director of the Center for American Liberty joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.
