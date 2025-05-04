Calif. Democrats Strip Automatic Felony For Buying Sex From 16 and 17-Year-Olds

OAN’s Alicia Summers

8:07 PM – Sunday, May 4, 2025

California Democrats just removed a key provision from a bill this week that would have made it an automatic felony to buy sex from a 16- or 17-year-old child. Let that sink in: pay for sex with a 15-year-old—felony. Do the same with a 16- or 17-year-old—usually just a misdemeanor in California. AB-379 would have made sure this crime is treated as a felony.

Some Democrats argue it could disproportionately harm certain marginalized groups—LGBTQ and minority youth. But Democrat Assemblyman Nick Scholtz claims it’s already a felony. Meanwhile, Senator Wiener tries to downplay the issue, comparing it to a misguided love story.

At this point, what can Republicans in California do to make it a felony to buy sex from 16- and 17-year-olds? Could this issue help flip seats? Let’s talk about it. Elizabeth Barcohana, CAGOP Delegate joins Alicia Summers to talk about it.





Share this post!