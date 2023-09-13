CA School Board Acquires Non-Profit Legal Representation In Battle Over Gender Notification Policy

OAN’s Alicia Summers

6:00 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

In a legal showdown, California’s Attorney General and the Chino Valley School Board are clashing over a parental notification policy. This policy mandates informing parents if their children want to identify as a different gender at school. Initially passed by the school board to keep parents informed, the policy’s implementation has been halted by a judge following a lawsuit from Attorney General Rob Bonta. The school board, with non-profit legal representation, is defending its stance alongside other schools facing similar battles. Joining OAN’s Alicia Summers with an update on the legal battle is the Chino Valley School Board President Sonja Shaw.

