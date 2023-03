OAN Newsroom

3:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A bill has been introduced in California that would mandate the HPV vaccine for students entering 8th grade in public and private schools. The law would eliminate personal belief exemptions.

On March 14th, the bill may be heard for the first time in the Health Committee. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Tara Thornton, the co-founder of Freedom Angels, to talk about this bill and the call to action.