CA Attorney General Sues Chino Valley Unified Over Parental Disclosure Policy

OAN’s Alicia Summers

11:07 AM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

A battle for parental rights is turning into a war at a California school district.

Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the Chino Valley Unified School District for a policy requiring teachers to tell parents if their child wants to identify as a different gender at school, use a different bathroom at school, for example.

“We’re in court challenging Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy for wrongfully and unconstitutionally discriminating against and violating the privacy rights of LGBTQ+ students,” stated Bonta.

Chino Valley School Board President, Sonja Shaw joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to respond.

Advertisement